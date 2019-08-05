Ms. Shirley W. Johns

Shirley Winnifred Johns, 87, of Fairfax, Virginia, passed away on August 1, 2019. She was born to Leona and Daniel Miller in Woodbury, Pennsylvania.

She married the late Richard Henry Johns in 1948 and is survived by three children: Shirley Tampa (Terry) of Mesa, Arizona; Richard E. Johns (Mary) of Stafford, Virginia; and Kathleen Ambrose of Woodbridge, Virginia. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Shirley was preceded by her loving husband in 2011 and son-in-law, Thomas in 2007.

Shirley adored her family and doted on her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her strong Christian faith provided a solid foundation for her life and she maintained a warm, loving, and welcoming home. Shirley had a wonderful smile that could light up a room. She loved children and was a babysitter to many children over the years. Her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her.

Viewing will be held at Mountcastle and Turch Funeral Home, 4143 Dale Blvd, Woodbridge, Virginia, 22193 at 11:00 am. Services will be held at noon by Reverend Joseph John and Burial at 1:00pm Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Rd, Triangle, Virginia, 22172