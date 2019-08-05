Tuesday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 am and 2pm then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 pm and 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Friday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 87.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.