Mostly sunny, with a high near 91

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 am and 2pm then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 pm and 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.