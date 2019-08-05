Man accused of throwing hammer at car

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY — (Press Release) On August 2 at 8:23 a.m., officers responded to the area near Hoadly Rd. and Dumfries Rd. in Manassas (20112) to investigate a fight.

The victim, a 35-year-old man, reported to police that he and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. The investigation revealed that the victim was attempting to leave the area in his vehicle when the accused drove his own vehicle aggressively towards the victim.

During the encounter, the accused threw a hammer at the victim’s vehicle and, at one point, struck the victim’s vehicle with a different hammer. When the victim drove away, the accused attempted to force him off the road.

The accused fled the scene when the police were contacted by the victim. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Marco Alexander MONROY CRUZ.

On August 3, Loudoun County Sherriff’s Department located and the accused who was taken into custody without further incident.

Arrested on August 3:

Marco Alexander MONROY CRUZ, 37, of the 7600 block of Wedgewood Dr. in Manassas

Charged with aggressive driving, throwing missiles at an occupied car, hit & run and destruction of property

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable