Our beloved father, Frederick Herman Stein, died at home on July 26th, 2019. He was surrounded by the love of his family, including his dear friend and caregiver, Angelica Obando and his sweet cat, Snookums.

Fred was born in The Bronx, NY on December 7th, 1926. He attended NYC Public Schools, including William Howard Taft High School (1941-1945). After graduation, Fred was drafted into the Army and served until 1946. He then attended City College of New York and graduated in 1950 with a B.A. in English. Fred later attended SRT, one of the first TV schools in the country.

In 1948, while still at CCNY, Fred met and married Gloria Fay Greenfield. Fred and Gloria took advantage of all the culture and arts that New York City had to offer, from Broadway Theatre to folk music in Greenwich Village. Both Fred and Gloria went on to teach English in high school. They loved to dance and started a Ballroom Dancing Club for their high school students.

Although he enjoyed teaching, Fred had a passion for Television and Movies. That passion turned into a long and distinguished career as a producer, director and writer for the United States Information Agency. His work allowed him to travel the world and gave him the freedom to exercise his creativity.

After heading up several divisions at USIA, he retired in 1985. Fred always believed strongly in government, public service, the mission of USIA and the importance of federal workers. After he retired, he continued to express his dedication to these beliefs. He became involved in NARFE and in 1988-1989, was president of Annandale Chapter 1159.

Fred and Gloria moved to San Diego in 1989. They joined a play-writing club together and Fred joined a walking club and became active in the local model train club. He also spent time learning Tai Chi and taking Tech classes at Palomar College.

In 2003, Fred and Gloria moved back to the D.C. area, settling in the Four Seasons Community in Dumfries, VA. Fred was an active, vibrant member of the community. He participated in numerous clubs and activities, including Current Issues, Rusty Rails and the Drama Club. He cherished all the relationships that he built with his friends and neighbors at Four Seasons.

Once he returned to the Washington area, Fred joined many of his friends from USIA for lunch and good conversations in the “TV Lunch Bunch”. He immediately got involved with local NARFE Chapter 1270 and became the Legislative Co-Chair.

While living in Dumfries, Fred and Gloria fell in love with their wonderful cat Snookums, who stayed by Fred’s side ever since. After Fred was injured in 2018, our dear friend Angelica came and helped him until the very end of his life.

Fred was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria and brother, Seymour. He is survived by his daughter Susan, his son Stuart and daughter-in-law Danielle, his dear Angelica and beloved cat, Snookums.

Throughout his life, Fred Stein never lost his curiosity about almost everything. He always wondered about what was going on in the world and wanted to learn new things… and he was always interested in meeting new people and hearing their stories.

Fred will be inurned at Arlington National Cemetery, date to be determined.