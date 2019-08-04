National Night Out returning to Stafford Marketplace

STAFFORD — (Press Release) The annual National Night Out is a highly anticipated celebration in Stafford and this year, there are even more ways to enjoy it.

The main event is being held at Stafford Marketplace and 13 neighborhoods are holding their own celebrations. Last year, more than 8,000 people enjoyed the fantastic family-friendly event sponsored by the Stafford Sheriff’s Office at Stafford Marketplace.

National Night Out is a community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and the forging of neighborhood connections. This year, the event is on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Everything at the event, including food, is free.

“We always look forward to interacting with the community in a fun environment,” said First Sgt. Chris Neuhard. “The Stafford Marketplace event is a great time for members of the community to come out and meet their local first responders and learn more about being engaged in their community. We are delighted that so many new neighborhoods are joining in with their own celebrations and giving neighbors a chance to visit and build safer communities.”

The atmosphere at the main National Night Out at Stafford Marketplace is like a carnival with more than 130 exhibitors. The exhibitors run the gamut with community groups and businesses like churches, banks, restaurants, children’s services and more.

Stafford Fire and Rescue and the Sheriff’s Office both bring equipment for children and adults to check out. There are balloons, climbing walls, ice cream, yummy food, police dog demonstrations, live music and lots of fun stuff for the whole family. Some exhibitors even hand out useful items for back to school.

Part of the mission of National Night Out is to encourage neighborhoods to hold their own events showing that they are united in making their communities safe. This year, 13 neighborhoods will host their own National Night Out celebrations:

Aquia Harbour

Liberty Knolls

Augustine North

Sherwood Estates

Celebrate by Del Webb

Stafford Oaks

Clearview Heights

Vista Woods

Falls Run

Wellington Chase

Garrison Woods

Woodlawn

Lake Estates

National Night Out is in its 36th year. Over 38 million neighbors take part in more than 16,000 communities all over the United States, U.S. territories, Canadian cities and military bases worldwide. If you would like more information on this year’s event, or how to hold your own future event, please visit staffordsheriff.com.