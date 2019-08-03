Joseph T. Leonard, 86, of Gainesville, VA died Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the Capital Caring Adler Center in Aldie, VA,

He was born on August 8, 1932 in Scranton, PA to the late Thomas and Alice (Barrett) Leonard. After graduating from Scranton Preparatory School in 1950, Joe completed a degree in chemistry at the University of Scranton. He went on to earn a Ph.D. in chemistry from Penn State University in 1959. He married the late Mary Jane (Pugh) Leonard in 1958 and moved to the Washington, D.C area the following year where they enjoyed 60 years of marriage and raised four children. Joe worked as a research scientist at the Naval Research Laboratory for 37 years. He was a member of All Saints Catholic Church.

He is survived by his sister, Winifred (Leonard) Coyne; four children, Mary Villano and husband George, Brian Leonard and wife Maribeth, Patrick Leonard and wife Denise, Kelly Darst and husband Jerry; eight grandchildren, Stefanie Maxfield and husband Scott, Nicholas Villano, Gregory Leonard, Maggie Darst, Lauren Darst, Waylon Darst, Hudson Leonard, Quinn Leonard; and one great-grandchild, Kitty Maxfield.

He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Jane, and his sister Mary (Leonard) Roberts.

The family will receive friends from 7:00-9:00pm Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Pierce Funeral Home, 9609 Center Street, Manassas, VA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am Monday, August 5, 2019 at All Saints Catholic Church, 9300 Stonewall Road, Manassas, VA.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Operation Smile (https://www.operationsmile.org/) or The Jimmy V Foundation (https://www.jimmyv.org/).