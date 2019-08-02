Charles Ernest Maloney, 61, passed away Monday July 29, 2019 in his home in Manassas. Chuck was born in Boston Massachusetts on May 19th, 1958. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Millie Maloney and Father-in-law Michael Reagan. He is survived by his wife Kelly, their 2 children, Michael and his wife Sarah and Katie and her significant other Eric, his mother-in-law Lazelle Reagan, his sister Gigi Viscusi and two brothers Chris Maloney and Steven Maloney, several nephews and nieces, as well as 3 beloved dogs, Fenway, Bella, and Can Can.

Chuck spent 28 years serving in the Coast Guard, rising to the rank of Master Chief. He loved his career and worked as an instructor at the Tracen Yorktown base afterwards. He loved passing on his knowledge to young men and women serving our country.

Chuck loved sports – rooting for any and all Boston teams and cheering hard for his kids. He loved watching Michael and Katie compete and eventually coach. He supported them in every sport imaginable: from t-ball and dance recitals to figure skating, running, and college football he was always the loudest one cheering. Sports were his retreat in the last few years of his life when he had health issues, he loved being able to watch every Boston team from his own Boston decked out ManCave. He also loved spending time in his beautiful home with the most stunning backyard where he loved bird watching and play with the dogs.

Chuck was a wonderful, kind, faithful, and strong man who will continued to be loved by everyone who was lucky enough to know him. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to be made in Chuck’s honor to Wreath Across America: www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/MPILF31

A burial will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date with full military honors.

Condolences may be sent to: www.piercefh.com