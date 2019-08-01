Updated 1 p.m.

From OmniRide:

Due to a shortage of operators, OmniRide has updated its service plan for the afternoon and evening commute today, Thursday, August 1. Because of the ever-changing nature of a work stoppage, our service plan continues to evolve and we will notify passengers of any changes as soon as possible.

Please note that Local, Cross County Connector and Prince William Metro Express service will end earlier than usual tonight to maximize operator availability for tomorrow’s service.

OmniRide buses will operate on a modified Emergency Service Plan today, Thursday, August 1, due to a work stoppage by the union representing our bus operators.

To offset any inconvenience, fares are free on any buses not running regular routing today. (At this time, fares are free only on OmniRide Express buses.)

Please note that any buses not running on their regular schedules will not be tracked by OmniRide’s real-time mobile app.

OmniRide Express Passengers may want to consider riding a Metro Express bus to the Franconia-Springfield or Tysons Metro stations, taking VRE, or slugging during the work stoppage.

Additionally, Vanpool Alliance, a regional vanpool program sponsored by OmniRide, works with many vanpool operators who may be able to add a rider for a short period of time. Find out if there’s a vanpool that would work for you by using the Vanpool Finder. If you find a match, contact the operator to see if vanpooling will work for you for a day, a month, or permanently.

OmniRide buses will run as follows for the PM commute today, August 1:

OMNIRIDE EXPRESS

–Dale City, Lake Ridge and service to the 234 Commuter Lot: Service will begin at the Pentagon at 2 p.m. and run APPROXIMATELY every 30 minutes, with the last buses leaving Pentagon at 8:30 p.m.

–Manassas and Gainesville: Service will begin at the Tysons Corner Metro Station at 2 p.m. and run APPROXIMATELY every 30 minutes, with the last buses leaving Tysons at 8:30 p.m. Gainesville/Haymarket passengers should board a Linton Hall Metro Express bus. Manassas passengers should board a Manassas Metro Express bus.

–Montclair and South Route 1: Shuttles from the Route 234 Commuter Lot to the Montclair and South Route 1 areas will be available. Last shuttles leave the 234 Lot at 9:10 p.m.

–Haymarket: Shuttle from the Cushing Road Commuter Lot to Haymarket will be available. Last shuttle leaves the Cushing Lot at 9:00 p.m.

–Mark Center and Tysons-Woodbridge: No service.

OMNIRIDE METRO EXPRESS

–Prince William Metro Express: Last bus leaves OmniRide Transit Center at 6:55 p.m. Last bus leaves Franconia-Springfield at 7:30 p.m. and ends at the OmniRide Transit Center at 8:00 p.m.

–Manassas Metro Express and Linton Hall Metro Express: Service will begin at the Tysons Corner Metro Station at 2 p.m. and run APPROXIMATELY every 30 minutes, with the last buses leaving Tysons at 8:30 p.m.

OMNIRIDE LOCAL & CROSS COUNTY CONNECTOR

– NO off-route trips will be served for any Local buses.

– Woodbridge/Lake Ridge Local: Loop A buses will not operate today; last Loop B bus leaves the Transit Center at 7:25 p.m.

– Dale City and Dumfries Local: Last buses leave the Transit Center at 7:25 p.m. and go out of service at the end of the lines.

– Route 1 Local: Last bus leaves Quantico at 6:50 p.m. and goes out of service at Woodbridge VRE.

– Manassas and Manassas Park Local: Last buses go out of service at Manassas Mall at 7:13 p.m.

– Cross County Connector: Buses will run as close to their regular schedule as possible.

VRE SHUTTLES

–VRE shuttle service is CANCELED for this afternoon/evening.

Further updates will be sent as necessary. Please continue to check www.OmniRide.com and look out for Rider Express email and text message alerts for further updates and information about tomorrow’s service. Our Customer Service Department is available to help with questions and concerns at 703-730-6664 or [email protected] weekdays from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

We apologize for the inconvenience this service disruption is likely to cause, and we appreciate your patience as we work to provide as much service as possible under the circumstances.