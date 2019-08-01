Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m.

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 11 am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Patchy fog after 5 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 2 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Cloudy, with a low around 68. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Cloudy, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2 am, then isolated showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 30%.