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Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m.

By Potomac Local News

Today
Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 11 am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Patchy fog after 5 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 2 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Cloudy, with a low around 68. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Cloudy, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2 am, then isolated showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Wednesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

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