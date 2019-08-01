Man faces adduction charge after driver forced to give ride

DUMFRIES — (Press Release) On July 9, detectives from the Street Crimes Unit concluded an investigation into an abduction that occurred in the area of the 17300 block of Dumfries Rd. in Dumfries (22026) on March 19.

The victim, an 18-year-old man, reported to police that while in his vehicle at the above location, an unknown man, later identified as the accused, intimidated the victim into giving him a ride. During the encounter, the victim drove the accused to a residence and then a shopping center on Jefferson Davis Hwy. where the accused finally exited the vehicle.

The victim left the shopping center and notified police on April 25 about the incident. No injuries were reported. On May 20, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the accused, identified as Patrick Eric Burch. Initial attempts to locate the accused were unsuccessful. Following the investigation, detectives located and arrested the accused on July 9 without incident.

Arrested on July 9:

Patrick Eric BURCH, 49, of 16626 Reservoir Lp. in Woodbridge

Charged with abduction

Court Date: August 9, 2019 | Bond: Unavailable