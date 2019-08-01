2 charged in motorsports break in; 3rd suspect at large

STAFFORD COUNTY — (Press Release) Two suspects were arrested early Monday morning by units with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office in connection with a breaking and entering at a local business.

On July 29, 2019, at approximately 4:33 a.m., Deputy Stachurski responded to a reported breaking and entering at Fredericksburg Motor Sports located at 430 Kings Highway. A security guard advised that three male subjects were in the process of breaking into the business.

The security guard told deputies that he observed the suspects make entry into the building. He then attempted to block the suspects from leaving, but they ignored his commands and two of the subjects fled the scene in a minivan. While leaving the parking lot, the suspects attempted to strike the security guard with the vehicle. The vehicle then struck a gate while leaving the property. The third suspect fled in a sedan.

Additional units responded to the scene including the drone team and a K9 unit. While canvassing the area, Sergeant Reed located the suspect vehicle, which had heavy front end damage, parked under the Blue and Gray Parkway overpass. The doors were unlocked and the keys remained in the ignition.

Deputy McAlister then located the two suspects running towards Fredericksburg on the Blue and Gray Parkway. They were subsequently taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on secured bonds.

Naon Thomas, 18, of Towson, MD was charged with breaking and entering, destruction of property, attempted grand larceny, conspiracy to commit a felony, and hit and run. DeShawn McCray, 21, of Baltimore, MD was charged with breaking and entering, destruction of property, attempted grand larceny, and conspiracy to commit a felony. The third suspect remains at large.