Lila Lee Lubold

Lila Lee Packard Lubold went to her eternal home on July 28th, she was 89 years old. There she joined her beloved husband of 60 years, her parents, two sisters, one brother and numerous well loved felines.

She is survived by one sister, Retha; three sons, David & his wife Sue; Doug; Steven & his wife Cynthia; and one daughter, Leila. Lila was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend who enjoyed spending time with her ten grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, one great great grandson and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew her and loved her.

A Celebration of Lila’s Life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 17th 2019 in the Fellowship Hall at

Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 8712 Plantation Lane, Manassas, Virginia.

Memorial contributions may be sent to: The Alzheimer’s Association, Lila Lubold’s tribute page : http://act.alz.org/goto/Lila_Lubold or to: Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 8712 Plantation Lane, Manassas, VA 20110