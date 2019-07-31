Frank A. Phillips was born on June 26, 1934 in Chicopee, Massachusetts, the second of three children of Frank A. Phillips, Jr. – his Father – An Express Messenger with the Railway Express Agency, and his Mother – A factory machine operator for Bosch Corporation.

Frank served in the United States Marine Corps – initially in the Marine Reserves – and then on active duty for over 15 years – spanning from the Korean War era through the Vietnam era – first as a Marine Corps Bandsman and later as a Mainframe Computer Programmer and Systems Analyst. He also served on active duty in the United States Air Force as a Mainframe Computer Programmer and Systems Analyst for 8 years after transferring from the Marine Corps culminating in his retirement from active duty military service in 1974 at the rank of Senior Master Sergeant.

Following his retirement from the military Frank became a U.S. Government Civilian first with the Department of Energy and later with the Department of Defense – Headquarters Department of the Marine Corps for many years the Washington, DC area and subsequently out in Kansas City, Missouri – followed by contractor support roles upon his second retirement from Government service.

Frank received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from Ball State University in 1972 followed by his Masters of Business Administration from Auburn University in 1974.

An accomplished musician since the age of 11 – Frank is a multiple graduate of the Navy School of Music – including the elite Advanced Program, studied classical concert piano at the Kansas Conservatory of Music, was an ASCAP registered orchestra composer and arranger – composing and arranging numerous musical pieces and scores for U.S. Marine Bands and civilian musical performing groups.

Frank is survived by his wife of 63 and half years – the former Henrietta Szucki, and his four children, Frank Jr. Sheri, Bruce, and Tom.