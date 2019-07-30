Woodbridge man charged in Stafford shooting

STAFFORD COUNTY — (Press Release) Two suspects were arrested on Saturday by units with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office following a shooting at the Days Inn located at 14 Simpson Road.

On July 27, 2019, at approximately 3:56 p.m., units responded to the Days Inn in reference to a reported shooting of a person. Upon arrival, units observed a small group of people in front of the hotel. They told deputies that someone had been shot.

Deputy Bolinsky and Deputy Smith, along with his K9 partner, Lobo, were directed by witnesses to the hotel room were the victim was located. Deputies ordered multiple subjects out of the room including the victim who had a gunshot wound to his hand. Deputy Bolinsky began to administer medical aid to the victim.

Deputies also learned the suspects had fled on foot into the woods. Units began canvassing the area and the drone team and an additional K9 unit responded to the scene. In the meantime, the 17-year-old victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At approximately 4:35 p.m., Deputy Gordon observed a male subject matching the suspect’s description running down England Run Lane. He was taken into custody and identified as a 17- year-old juvenile. The suspect was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center and held on multiple charges including malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and conspiracy.

Shortly thereafter, the second suspect was also located in the area of England Run Lane. He was taken into custody and identified as Riley Louis Hawkins, 18, of Woodbridge. He was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on charges of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and conspiracy.

An investigation continues.