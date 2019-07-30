U.S. Navy Band Cruisers continue summer concert series

TRIANGLE — (Press Release) The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation’s tenth Summer Concert Series continues Thursday, August 1 at 7 p.m. at the National Museum of the Marine Corps with a performance by the United States Navy Band Cruisers.

The Cruisers entertain service members and civilians alike, delighting all audiences, young and old, with their continuously up-to-date repertoire of jazz & standards, rhythm & blues, classic rock, adult contemporary and pop as well as original material.

The concert will be held outdoors on the Museum’s entry plaza, weather permitting. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or picnic blankets. Concessions will be available and the Museum, gift store and Tun Tavern will remain open until the concert begins at 7 p.m. Admission and parking are free.

The series will continue throughout the summer with a performance by the United States Navy Band Sea Chanters on August 22 and the Quantico Marine Corps Band on August 29.

More information about the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation’s Summer Concert Series and other summer programming is available online, including Family Days, History in Your Hands, and special exhibitions.