Storm chances increase with approaching cold front

This Afternoon

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8 pm and 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms between 11 pm and 2 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 pm then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 8 pm and 2 am, then a chance of showers after 2 am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Patchy fog after 5 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 8 am. Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday

A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 8 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Monday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.