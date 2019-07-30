Reginald Willie Joyner was born December 26, 1964 to Rosita Joyner of Charleston, S.C. and the late Willie J. Joyner of Fayettville, N.C. Reggie attended Charleston Public Schools and Burke High School in Charleston, S.C. and from there became a car salesman for a number of years. His passion in life was cooking as he loved to cook for others. He pursued his passion and later became a chef at Olive Garden. He was a loving father, son and brother. He was a motivator, peacemaker and cared greatly about others. On July 21, 2019 at the age of 54, he went to be with the Lord peacefully in his sleep. He is survived by three beautiful children Reginald Joyner (Big Reggie), Reginald Joyner (Little Reggie), and Linda Kagarise, two sisters Gesille Hamilton and Michelle Norris, three nephews Joshua Hamilton, Damon Norris and Samuel Hamilton, four grandchildren and a host of cousins, family and friends which he loved dearly. The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 11am-1pm with a service at 1pm at Miller Funeral Home, 3200 Golansky Blvd., Woodbridge, VA 22192.