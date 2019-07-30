Manassas plucks Horan from Stafford schools, appoints him public works director

MANASSAS — (Press Release) The City of Manassas is pleased to announce that Scott Horan will be the new Public Works Director effective July 22, 2019. Scott comes to the City with more than 15 years of service to Stafford County Public Schools and more than 20 years of service as an Air Force Engineering Officer.

As Public Works Director for the City of Manassas, Horan will oversee all Public Works functions which include Buildings & Grounds Maintenance, Cemeteries, Streets, Traffic Controls, Solid Waste and Vehicle Maintenance.

In Stafford County Horan was responsible for 4.2 million square feet of facilities and infrastructure, managing their fleet services, and oversight of a joint County-School Division fleet services facility. While serving in the Air Force, Horan was responsible for operating and maintaining facilities, utilities and infrastructure and directing comprehensive planning, programming, design and construction.

“Scott’s experience in building and maintaining facilities will be invaluable to the City in completing projects in our Capital Improvement Program,” said City Manager W. Patrick Pate. “We are excited to have Scott on our management team.”

Horan has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering from Virginia Military Institute and a Master’s in Public Administration from Troy State University.

The position has been open for over a year. Former Public Works Director Bryan Foster was promoted and is now serving as Deputy City Manager.