Rodney Kenneth Gillette, age 72 of Manassas, VA died at his residence on July 27, 2019.

He was born on October 1, 1946 in Utica, NY son of the late Gustave Gillette and Joyce Mintram Gillette.

Survivors include his loving wife Diane Susan Gillette; his children Brian K. Gillette and wife Christine, Matthew I. Gillette and wife Abigail and Cheryl L. Thompson and husband Michael; his grandchildren Ashley l. Thompson, Austin E. Thompson, Robert Gillette, Abigail Gillette and Samantha Gillette and by his sisters in law Nancy Lallier and husband Clarence (Sonny), Penny Lallier and husband Herbert and Cynthia Armstrong and husband Nicholis.

The family will receive friends at Pierce Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 9609 Center Street, Manassas, VA on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 6-8 PM where funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 5:00 PM. Interment at Quantico National Cemetery on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that donation in his memory be made to either Health Wagon. Org or ALSA.org.