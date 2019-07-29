OmniRide has no phone service today

WOODBRIDGE — OmniRide’s phone systems are not working today.

The transit provider has been unable to receive phone calls from customers since midday Friday, July 26.

Customers often call OmniRide to ask questions about service, or to schedule an off-route stop on OmniRide Local routes (formerly OmniLink).

The phone outage comes as the transit agency recently launched a new app to help customers communicate with the agency and track their bus. An email from OmniRide today asked riders to use the app instead of trying to call the office.

Originally, the transit provider said the phones would be fixed on July 26.

OmniRide provides commuter bus services from Prince William County, and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park to Washington, D.C., and Arlington. It also provides OmniRide Local bus services in Prince William, Manassas, and Manassas Park.