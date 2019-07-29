Michael Spraggs, age 79 of Nokesville, VA died at Novant Health Prince William Medical Center on July 27, 2019.

He was born on August 13, 1939 in Louisville, KY to the late George Spraggs and Verona Flick Spraggs.

Survivors include his loving wife Lucy Spraggs; his children Rick Spraggs and Tammy Wrigley; his brothers Gene Spraggs and Danny Spraggs and by his grandchildren Ricky Spraggs, Kendall Wrigley and Kayla Wrigley.

The family will receive friends at Pierce Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 9609 Center Street, Manassas, VA on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 7-9 PM where funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Interment Stonewall Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations in his memory be made to St. Judes.