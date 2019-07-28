Woman, 2 children held at gunpoint during carjacking

STAFFORD COUNTY — (Press Release) A suspect was taken into custody in Hopewell on Thursday night following several carjackings, including one in Stafford County.

On Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 4:38 p.m., Deputy Vasquez responded to the 100 block of Falls Run Drive in reference to a carjacking. The 911 caller reported observing two suspects steal a vehicle at gunpoint.

Upon arrival, he observed the vehicle the suspects left behind with New Jersey plates that had extensive damage to the front end and rear bumper. The deputy ran the tags and the vehicle returned stolen during a carjacking on an interstate in Newark, N.J. The vehicle had also been involved in a hit and run on Interstate 95 in Stafford County.

Deputy Vasquez then made contact with one of the victims who explained that the incident occurred while he and his wife were at AutoZone located at 640 Warrenton Road. While he was in the shop, his wife came running inside with their two children, ages 5 and 2, saying she had been held at gunpoint and their vehicle was taken by a male subject and a female subject. The suspects then fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

A lookout for the suspect vehicle was sent out to law enforcement agencies in surrounding jurisdictions. Stafford deputies began canvassing the area and patrolling Interstate 95 in search of the vehicle. Shortly thereafter, deputies learned that Virginia State Police (VSP) was involved in a pursuit with the suspect vehicle, which subsequently crashed in the area of Hopewell, VA. The suspects attempted another carjacking and a passerby was shot during the incident.

The male suspect was identified as Nasim Altaquan Jackson, 19, of New Jersey. He was taken into custody by VSP. He has been charged by the Stafford Sheriff’s Office with carjacking, receiving stolen property, driving suspended, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, brandishing a firearm, and credit card larceny. The female suspect remains at large. The incident is under investigation by VSP and the Stafford Sheriff’s Office.