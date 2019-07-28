Traffic hot spots on I-95 in Stafford this week

Interstate 95 Express Lanes – Fredericksburg Extension

Interstate 95 Southbound

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Friday, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. Saturday. Drivers can expect a single left lane closure overnight on I-95 southbound between mile markers 134 – 136, which is located between Exit 136/Centreport Parkway and Exit 133/Falmouth. Crews will be installing work zone signs and building construction entrances to the median for the I-95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project. All lanes will open by 10 a.m. the following morning, expect on Friday, when all lanes reopen by 6 a.m. On Saturday, all lanes will reopen by 5 a.m.

Interstate 95 at Exit 140 Diverging Diamond Interchange and Courthouse Road Widening Project

Route 630 (Courthouse Road)

Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Expect brief delays with alternating, one-way traffic at the following locations:

· Courthouse Road between Cedar Lane to Walpole Street and Austin Ridge Drive to Red Oak Drive

· Ramoth Church Road

· Snowbird Lane

· Winding Creek Road between Courthouse Road and Embrey Mill Road

· Woodcutters Road

· Wyche Road

Courthouse Road CLOSED and Detour (Friday, Aug. 2 – Monday, Aug. 5)

Starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, through 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5, Courthouse Road will close to all traffic between Mine Road and Austin Ridge Drive. This will allow crews to finish construction activities to open a new intersection with Austin Ridge Drive west of the current intersection. A traffic signal at the new intersection of Courthouse Road and Austin Ridge Drive will be activated before the morning rush hour on Monday, Aug. 5. Signs will guide motorists along the posted detour route:

· Austin Ridge Drive

· Shields Road

· Mine Road

View an online map of the detour route.