New home model introduced at Embrey Mill

STAFFORD — Stanley Martin Homes introduced The Durham, the newest single-family home offered at Embrey Mill, an 819-acre master-planned community located off Interstate 95 in North Stafford.

The new design offers between 3,468 and 4,365 square feet of living space, four to six bedrooms and 2.5 to 4.5 bathrooms. The Durham at Embrey Mill features designer finishes including a fully-appointed kitchen with granite or quartz countertops and an island. The new home also includes a owner’s suite, a private home office or flex space, nine-foot ceilings, seamlessly connected common areas and a frontload attached garage.

Homebuyers can choose unfinished storage space on the lower level or create a family gathering space by adding a media room, den and more. New homeowners can also select from a variety of optional features including a screened-in or covered porch, a fireplace in the great room, a gourmet kitchen, a loft, study or finished lower level and extra windows.

An Embrey Mill spokeswoman answered our questions. Potomac Local asked:

How many of these will be built so far? In Phase 2 of Embrey Mill, Stanley Martin Homes has (8) eight Durham models that are either under construction or completed already.

I assume there must be a buyer before a home is built? Typically, yes. However, due to the high demand in Embrey Mill, Stanley Martin Homes has initiated the process for several quick-move-in (spec) homes in the community.

How many orders so far? Eight

How many could be built? Aside from the eight (8) completed or under construction, Stanley Martin has 19 remaining lots. A total of 27 homes could be a Durham or a Clayton model.

Stanley Martin now offers four single-family home designs at Embrey Mill including The Durham, The Clayton, The Hanover and The Middleton. Floorplans range from 3,033 square-feet to 5,818 square-feet with four to six bedrooms and up to six bathrooms.

Five exterior facades are offered with a variety of exterior color packages. Stanley Martin also features multiple interior options and finishes including a rear extension for additional living space, a finished recreation room, a loft, a fireplace and owner’s choice of countertops, cabinets and flooring.

Embrey Mill is located 15 miles south of the Quantico Marine Corps Base and includes 2,000 townhomes and single-family homes built in the hills of historic North Stafford. Embrey Mill provides residents access to more than 10 miles of paths and wooded trails, 285 acres of open space, seven distinct parks, a community garden, dog stations throughout the community, a racetrack park for tricycles and scooters and a full-service bistro and cafe.