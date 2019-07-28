Motorcycle rider, 53, dies from crash injuries

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY — (Press Release) On Wednesday, July 24 at 5:15 p.m., investigators from the Crash Unit responded to the 12500 block of Purcell Road to investigate a single motorcycle crash.

The initial investigation revealed that the rider of a 2002 Harley Davidson was traveling northbound on Purcell when he attempted to navigate out of a turn on Purcell Road.

The rear left portion of the motorcycle struck the asphalt causing the rider to separate from the motorcycle into a ditch.

The rider of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries on July 27. Speed, alcohol, and drugs were not factors in this crash. No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

The rider of the 2002 Harley Davidson was identified as Andrew NEGVESKY, 53, of Dale City