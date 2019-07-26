Sensory-friendly screenings of ‘Superpower Dogs’ tomorrow

QUANTICO — (Press Release) The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation will host a sensory-friendly screening of Superpower Dogs this Saturday, July 27 at 10 a.m. at the National Museum of the Marine Corps. During this special screening, the theater will be dimly lit, the movie will be played at a lower volume, and viewers will be allowed to speak softly and move around, as needed.

Sensory-friendly screenings are widely used to make the viewing experience more enjoyable for individuals and families affected by Autism and other conditions.

Superpower Dogs is an inspiring true story that follows six remarkable working dogs from around the world while exploring their incredible abilities, the science behind those abilities and the powerful bond these K9 friends have with their human partners. Audiences will watch as these real-life superheroes save lives through rescue missions, emotional support and sniffing out crime.

The sensory-friendly screenings will also be shown on August 31 and September 28 at the same time. For more information on the Marine Corps Heritage Foundations sensory-friendly screenings, as well as other movies being shown, visit https://www.marineheritage.org/medalofhonortheater.html.

The museum is located at 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway in Quantico.

About the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation

Dedicated to the preservation and promulgation of Marine Corps history, the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation was established in 1979 as a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization. The Foundation supports the historical programs of the Marine Corps in ways not possible through government funds.

The Foundation provides grants and scholarships for research and the renovation, restoration, and commissioning of historical Marine Corps artifacts and landmarks. Having secured the necessary funding for the complete construction of the National Museum of the Marine Corps and Heritage Center, located in Triangle, Virginia, the Foundation’s current primary mission is to vigorously seek financial support to provide continued leadership, strategic direction and financial oversight in supporting and expanding programs at the National Museum of the Marine Corps and beyond its walls. For more information, visit MarineHeritage.org.