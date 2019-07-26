Michael Dewayne Draughon, age 64 of Manassas, Virginia, passed away suddenly on July 21, 2019 with his loving family by his side.

Mike was born on March 11, 1955 in Norfolk, VA. He spent his childhood in Portsmouth, VA playing baseball and wrestling, and finding all sorts of trouble to get into. At the age of 12, he started his business career, collecting pop bottles for 3 cents apiece, cutting grass for 25 cents a yard, and running a paper route. Upon graduation from Cradock High School, he joined the United States Air Force, earning a place in history by serving in the Intercontinental Ballistic Nuclear Titan II Missile Program as a Launch Silo Crewman. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, and finished his military career as an Air Force Club Manager at the rank of Technical Sergeant (TSGT). He received an Honorable Discharge after 13 years of service. A prolific businessman, Mike then worked in various marketing and management roles within the restaurant, cable and communication industries, and owned and managed a local gym on the side. In 2004, he purchased Fairfax Food Service, which he considered his greatest business achievement, growing the company into a multimillion-dollar business. Upon retirement in 2018 he was proud to pass the business on to his children Brandon Draughon and Kathryn Steverson.

Mike was a “no-nonsense” leader demanding the best from those around him. A lifelong mentor, he was committed to helping both friends and employees reach their full potential. He was a loyal friend, always ready to assist those in need. Mike was a sports enthusiast – an avid skier, golfer, runner, and bowler and was a regular in the local gym. He could often be found on summer evenings watching and complaining about his favorite team, the Washington Nationals.

A family man, Mike was devoted to his wife, Kelly, his children, grandchildren, extended family and his many friends. He was especially excited for Ian’s upcoming freshman year at Virginia Tech. He loved listening to Kelsey play the cello, violin and piano. He spoiled his grandchildren and loved being with them. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends over a good bottle (or more) of wine, enjoyed a good meal, and loved to laugh. He spent the last two years enjoying a well-deserved retirement, spending time at the condo, vacationing at the beach, golfing, cooking, travelling, and sharing quality time with Kelly, family and friends.

Mike is survived by his loving wife Kelly Draughon; his four children: Brandon Draughon and wife Kathleen, Kathryn Steverson and husband Justin, Ian Draughon and Kelsey Draughon; his five grandchildren: Antonio, Sebastian, Penelope, Scarlet Steverson, and Sophie Draughon; former wife and Business Partner: Kathryn Lucas; Sisters: Angel George and Cheryl Walters; Brother: Timothy Sutton; and many close friends. His Mother and Stepfather, Nollie and Roy Sutton and his Sister Victoria Manry precede him in death.

Family, friends and associates are invited to attend the Viewing, Funeral, Cemetery and Reception:

The viewing will be held Monday, July 29th, 2019 at the Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home for all Family and Friends, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, located at 4143 Dale Boulevard, Dale City, Virginia, 22193.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, July 30th, 2019:

– Funeral Service: 10:00 – 11:00 AM at Christ Chapel Ministries, located at 13909 Smoketown Road, Woodbridge, VA 22192.

– Cemetery: 12:00 – 12:30 PM at Quantico National Cemetery, located at 18424 Joplin Road, Triangle, VA 22172.

– Reception and Celebration of Mike’s Life: 1:00 – 4:00PM at the Montclair Country Club; 16500 Edgewood Drive, Montclair, VA 22025.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that an online donation be made in memory of Mike Draughon, to the Hemostasis & Thrombosis Research Society, https://www.htrs.org/