Brian Allen Collier, age 56 of Covington, Georgia died at his residence on July 17, 2019.

He was born in Manassas, VA on July 31, 1962 to Wilson Collier and Paulette Pearman Collier.

He is survived by his sons Bobby Collier and David Collier; siblings Buddy Collier, Sheri Ryan, Gene Vesgoni, Roger Pearman, Cathey Dunkle and Mikey Collier. He also has a grandson on the way “Declan” is due to arrive in a few weeks.

The family will receive friends at Pierce Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 9609 Center Street, Manassas, VA on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 6-8 PM where funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday. Interment will be at Stonewall Memory Gardens.