Virginia Elizabeth (Jenny) Conley

Virginia (Jenny) Elizabeth Conley, loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister, age 70, of Front Royal, Virginia departed this earth for eternal life on July 24, 2019.

Jenny was born April 10, 1949 in Sperryville, Virginia, daughter of the late Raymond and Frances Jenkins.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 11 years, Richard Dow Conley in 2009; one sister, Florence Atkins; one brother, Benjamin Jenkins.

Survivors include son, James Smith and wife Billie of Front Royal, VA; four brothers: Gene Jenkins of Remington, VA, Jimmy Jenkins of Smith Mountain Lake, VA, Johnny Jenkins of Warrenton, VA and Edward “Kookie” Jenkins of Manassas, VA; three sisters, Ruth Harris of Remington, VA, Doris Hensley of Warrenton, VA and Nancy Herring of Catharpin, VA; step-daughter, Amanda Conley of Spencer, WV; 4 grandchildren, Tom and Nick Smith of Front Royal, VA and Haley and Rayden Conley of Spencer, WV.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 12:00 PM -1:00 PM at Pierce Funeral Home, 9609 Center Street, Manassas, VA where funeral services will take place at 1 PM with Rev. Dr. Billy G. Tatum. Interment will follow at Stonewall Memory Gardens, Manassas, VA.

In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the family to help with final expenses for Jenny c/o Pierce Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent to: www.piercefh.com