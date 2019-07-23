REPO GONE WRONG: Driver accused of abducting family, punching owner

From Prince William police:

Attempted Malicious Wounding – On July 18 at 9:00PM, officers responded to the 15600 block of Jefferson Davis Hwy in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a disorderly involving a tow truck. The investigation revealed that the accused, a tow truck driver for A&A Towing, responded to the area to repossess a vehicle which was seen parked at a nearby business.

When the accused located the vehicle, he hooked his tow truck to the vehicle, which was occupied by an adult female, two children, and a dog. The owner of the vehicle, who was inside of a nearby business, saw what was happening and ran to stand in front of the truck.

During the encounter, the tow truck struck the 25-year-old man causing no injuries. When the man attempted to open the driver’s side door of the tow truck, the accused punched him in the face. The accused eventually unhooked the vehicle and fled the area before being located a short time later by responding officers. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Mohaned ZYOUD, was arrested.

Arrested on July 18:

Mohaned ZYOUD, 23, of 2203 Madison Ct in Woodbridge

Charged with attempted malicious wounding, assault & battery, and misdemeanor hit & run

Court Date: September 19, 2019 | Bond: Held on a $20,000 secured bond