Call to Action: Participants wanted for 5K and fun runs

Good Morning Prince William –

Carried to Full Term invites you to their 5K and 1-mile fun run on Sept. 7 in Gainesville. Come support their mentoring and housing services to pregnant moms. Please visit their website to learn more and register for the run.

The Virginia Cooperative Extension offers all kinds of great seminars for home ownership. Their next seminars in Manassas on Aug. 3 and Woodbridge on Aug. 17. Both days are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with lunch included. Please email to learn more.

Community Services needs a volunteer to help them clean out and organize file cabinets for a couple of days at their Manassas location. Please call Angie at (703) 792-7737 to learn more and schedule.

Food for Others needs volunteers to pick fresh fruit and vegetables at the Hollin Farm to distribute to families in need. They work every Sunday through Oct. 20. Please register online.

Prince William Soil & Water Conservation District need volunteers at a host of fun projects this summer including: Aug. 3 at Broad Run/Dawkins Branch. Please RSVP to Sonnie via email or via text to (703) 216-6959; and Aug. 10 at Manassas National Battlefield for the NOVA Water Quality Monitors Certification Training. Come learn how to be Certified Stream Monitor. Please email Veronica to register and learn more.

The Kennedy Center needs volunteers for their new ART tour greeter position. You will be the front of the house greeter for all the concert halls and theaters. You need to be physically fit to open doors, stand in one location, or go up and down stairs. Training will be provided. Please email them to learn more.

Save the Date of Sept. 8 to Walk to Fight Suicide in Manassas. Please register online.

Girls on the Run Northern Virginia is looking for volunteer coaches for the Fall 2019 season. You will be trained to facilitate the easy to follow curriculum with small groups of girls in grades three through eight, twice a week for 10 weeks. The program runs from Sept. 23 until Nov. 24 to inspire girls to be strong, confident, and healthy. Please email Meagan to learn more.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s is Oct. 19 in Manassas. Volunteers are needed to help with set up, clean up, refreshments, advocacy, rout monitoring, or the finish line brigade. Gather your friends and families to join in the event. Please email Ben to learn more.

Youth for Tomorrow is looking for volunteers ages 21 and up who can share their hobby with a teen on the weekends. Help bring joy to a teen’s life with your hobby such as sewing, photography, cross stitch, painting, arts, sign language, song, dance, or cooking. Please visit their website to register.

BEACON for Adult Literacy is gearing up for the fall semester and is looking for tutors to work with small groups. No second language or teaching experience needed. The fall semester starts Aug. 26 with volunteer training on either Aug. 3 or Aug. 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Please call (703) 368-7491 to register and learn more.

The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program is looking for volunteers ages 55 and up to deliver noon meals through the Meals on Wheels Program. Shifts are just 2 to 3 hours and available in throughout the greater area. RSVP members receive a mileage reimbursement and additional insurance coverage at no cost to the volunteer. Please call Jan at (571) 292-5307 to learn more.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call my wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William. Jan can help you with the Retired and Senior Volunteer (RSVP) opportunities at (703) 369-5292 ext. 1, Shelley can help with any individual or group projects and send you weekly updates if you’d like. Shelley is at (703) 369-5292 ext. 2, and Bonnie can help you with opportunities available in Disaster Preparedness at (703) 369-5292 ext. 3. Please visit our website. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.