SHOOTING VICTIM IDENTIFIED: Case is second in last month with no suspects

DUMFRIES — Police have identified the victim in Saturday night’s shooting in Williamstown in Dumfries.

Homicide Investigation *VICTIM IDENTIFIED – Detectives from the Homicide Unit have confirmed the identity of the victim killed during a shooting that occurred in the area of Buell Ct and Old Triangle Rd in Triangle on July 20. Detectives are actively investigating this incident to determine what led up to the altercation. At this time, no suspect information is available. The investigation continues. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact Prince William County Police at 703-792-6500.

Identified:

The victim was identified as James Edward GROOMS, 32, of Louisa

This is the second homicide case in the last month where police have no suspect.

The bodies of Milton Beltran Lopez, 40, and Jairo Geremeas Mayorga, 39, both of Woodbridge were found behind a 7-Market store on Featherstone Road on June 22. Police increased the reward for information in the case.

In neighboring Stafford County on Sunday, a 24-year-old man was charged with shooting and killing his grandfather in the Clearview Mobile Home Park.