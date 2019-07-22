PAVILION FIRE: Blaze breaks out at popular downtown gathering spot

MANASSAS — A fire broke out at Harris Pavilion, a large gathering space in Downtown Manassas used for everything from farmers markets in the summer to ice skating in winter.

City officials tell us:

At 1:45 a.m. on July 22 a Manassas City Police Officer was driving on Prince William Street when he noticed smoke coming from the direction of the Harris Pavilion at 9201 Center Street. Upon closer observation, the officer noticed fire rising from the rear of the building next to the pavilion and called in the location to the Public Safety Communications Center.

The fire started in a pile of wood stacked outside at the back of the building. City of Manassas fire and rescue units along with other units from surrounding jurisdictions quickly put out the fire. Damage to the building’s exterior is extensive and the Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause. The Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for anyone with information about this fire to please call 703-257-8455 or the Manassas City Police non-emergency number at 703-257-8000.

The Harris Pavilion structure was not damaged. The building with the Pavilion bathrooms in it was damaged by the fire. Tomorrow’s Acoustic Tuesday performance has been canceled because of the fire. Performances and events for the rest of the week will continue as scheduled. For updates on performances, we ask that the public follow the Harris Pavilion Facebook page.