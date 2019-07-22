GRANDFATHER KILLED: Man, 24, charged after fatal shooting at Clearview Mobile Home Park

NORTH STAFFORD — (Press Release) The suspect behind a homicide that occurred this morning has been arrested by units with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 21, 2019, at approximately 8:25 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a residence on Clearview Lane in the Clearview Mobile Home Park in the Boswell’s Corner area, near Telegraph Road. The caller, Brandon Cohen, advised the dispatcher that he had shot and killed his grandfather.

Deputies responded to the residence and found the male victim unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Rescue personnel attempted life-saving measures; however, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has been identified as Thomas Edward Ennis, Jr., 78, of Stafford County.

Stafford detectives have arrested the victim’s grandson, Brandon Cohen, 24, of Stafford in connection with the homicide. Cohen was taken into custody on the scene without incident. He has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The incident remains under investigation. No other suspects are currently being sought in connection with the homicide.

Cohen is incarcerated without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.