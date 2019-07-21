Massoud Luke Barzegar, born on December 6, 1937 passed away on July 17, 2019 in Dunedin, Fl., where he resided for the last 27 years. He previously lived in Manassas for 26 years.

Luke was a very talented and generous man with an energy and smile that could bring joy to any room. He worked tirelessly and was an accomplished businessman, restaurant/hotel/apartment owner and architectural artist. First and foremost, he was a great father and friend. His love for his family was above all the most important thing to him.

Luke is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of 57 years Nancy Barzegar, his son Darius Barzegar, two daughters Vanessa Sfreddo and Mina Barzegar Hale and her husband James Hale and seven grandchildren Darren Barzegar, Sydney Chakalos and her husband Constantine Chakalos, Dominic Sfreddo, Maria Barzegar, James Hale, Amanda Hale and Elliana Hale.

The family will receive friends on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11 AM. There will be a service to follow at noon at Pierce Funeral Home, 9609 Center St., Manassas. A close family friend Evangelist Kerwin Delaney will be officiating. The burial will follow at Stonewall Memory Gardens, Manassas.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association in Luke’s honor at: http://www2.heart.org/goto/lukebarzegar