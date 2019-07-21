UPDATE

A park service representative just posted this to our Facebook page:

Due to excessive heat and humidity, all special First Manassas Programs will be canceled starting at noon; this includes living history demonstrations; the 1:30 p.m. program at Portici; and the 4:00 p.m. program at Chinn Ridge. We will be offering indoor programs today at our Henry Hill Visitor Center focusing on First Manassas at 1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., and 4 p.m.; and at the Brawner Farm focusing on Second Manassas at 11:15 a.m., 1:15 p.m., and 3:15 p.m. We apologize for any inconvenience. Our aim in canceling these programs is to safeguard both park visitors and staff. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the park at 703-361-1339 and choose option 0.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY — (Press Release) Manassas National Battlefield Park will commemorate the 158th anniversary of the First Battle of Manassas on Sunday, July 21, with special programs and living history demonstrations.

Throughout the day, park historians will offer extended tours highlighting sites significant to the First Manassas battle, fought July 21, 1861. The day’s events will begin at 7:00 a.m., with a three-hour hike, led by park historian Hank Elliott, covering the early action of the battle. The hike will begin at the Stone Bridge (Tour Stop 12) and follow the footsteps of members of the 4th South Carolina Volunteers to Portici and Henry Hill. The hike will cross several shallow streams. Appropriate footwear is recommended.

Other walking tours include a Matthews Hill tour at 11:00 a.m., a tour of Portici at 1:30 p.m., and a tour of Chinn Ridge at 4:00 p.m. In addition, park interpreters will conduct 45-minute walking tours of Henry Hill, the scene of the heaviest action, at 10:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m., and 4:00 p.m.

On Saturday, July 20, and Sunday, July 21, living history demonstrations on Henry Hill will provide visitors with an opportunity to learn about the experiences of the soldiers who fought at First Manassas. Musketry and artillery firing demonstrations will be conducted at 12:00 noon and 3:00 p.m. on both days.

The Henry Hill Visitor Center is located at 6511 Sudley Road (Virginia Route 234), three-quarters of a mile north of Interstate 66. For more information on these programs, contact the Visitor Center at 703-361-1339, or visit the park website.