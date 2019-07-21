HOMICIDE: Man pronounced dead at hospital after suffering gunshot

TRIANGLE — A man has died after being shot, Prince William police report.
From Prince William police:
Homicide Investigation – On July 20 at 9:43PM, officers responded to investigate a shooting which occurred in the area of Buell Ct and Old Triangle Rd in Triangle (22172). An adult male victim was located at the above intersection with gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit are actively investigating.
At this point, this incident appears to be isolated to the above intersection. The investigation continues.
The news of this homicide comes one month after the bodies of two men were found in Woodbridge, behind the 7 Market on Featherstone Road.
The men suffered gunshot wounds. A reward in the case was increased this week:
Murder Investigation *REWARD INCREASED – Prince William County police continues to seek assistance from the community regarding the ongoing murder investigation of two men that occurred in the Featherstone area of Woodbridge in June 2019.
The FBI Washington Field Office has partnered with the Prince William County Police Department to offer a $20,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for the deaths of these two men.
On June 22 at 10:25AM, officers responded to the area of Featherstone Rd and Blackburn Rd in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate the deaths of two men. A resident contacted police after discovering the bodies in a wooded area behind a nearby business. The bodies were transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office where autopsies were conducted to determine the cause and manner of the deaths. Following the examination of the bodies, both men were found to have been shot. The two men were identified as local residents known to frequent area businesses near the location where their bodies were discovered. Both men were last seen alive the evening prior on June 21. Homicide detectives with Prince William County police are continuing their investigation with assistance from the FBI Washington Field Office Safe Streets/HIDTA Northern Virginia Task Force. More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.
Identified:
The deceased were identified as Milton Beltran LOPEZ, 40, and Jairo Geremeas MAYORGA, 39, both of Woodbridge
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department. Information and tips can be made anonymously by calling the police department tipline at 703-792-7000 or by submitting a web tip online.