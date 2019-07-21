HOMICIDE: Man pronounced dead at hospital after suffering gunshot

TRIANGLE — A man has died after being shot, Prince William police report.

From Prince William police:

Homicide Investigation – On July 20 at 9:43PM, officers responded to investigate a shooting which occurred in the area of Buell Ct and Old Triangle Rd in Triangle (22172). An adult male victim was located at the above intersection with gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit are actively investigating. At this point, this incident appears to be isolated to the above intersection. The investigation continues.

The news of this homicide comes one month after the bodies of two men were found in Woodbridge, behind the 7 Market on Featherstone Road.

The men suffered gunshot wounds. A reward in the case was increased this week: