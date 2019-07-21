Construction around I-95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension to begin soon

FREDERICKSBURG — Starting Monday, July 22, crews will begin major construction work on the I-95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension – also known as Fred Ex.

Drivers may encounter crews and construction equipment in the median and along the shoulders, as well as trucks entering or exiting the median at various construction entrances throughout the work zone, between Exit 148 (Russell Road) and Exit 133 (Route 17) in Stafford County.

Daytime and overnight lane and shoulder closures are expected in the work zone.

Crews will begin installing construction signage, entrances, and barriers the week of July 22.

Weather permitting, the work zone will occur at the following times:

Northbound lanes: Monday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Southbound lanes: Monday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – short term shoulder closures

Clearing, erosion, and sediment control work will begin once traffic barriers have been set.

Weather permitting, work will occur at the following times:

Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Fred Ex project will extend the I-95 Express Lanes about 10 miles south of Route 610 (Garrisonville Road) in Stafford to Route 17 (I-95 Exit 133).

Project features include:

Two reversible high-occupancy toll lanes will be built in the existing median of I-95, which will connect to the I-95 southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project and the I-95 northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project

Additional access to the I-95 Express Lanes will be added near the Route 17 and Route 630 (Courthouse Road) I-95 interchanges in Stafford, and near the Russell Road interchange at Quantico Marine Corps Base in Prince William County

The extended Express Lanes are anticipated to open to traffic in October 2022. All work related to the project is scheduled to be completed in 2023.

Drivers are encouraged to limit distractions and give the road ahead their full attention while traveling in the work zone.

As of July 1, Virginia law now states that it is unlawful for any person to hold a handheld personal communications device while driving a moving motor vehicle in a highway work zone.

Transurban is managing the construction and will operate the Fredericksburg Extension as part of the 95 Express Lanes upon completion of the project.

The design-build contractor is a joint venture between Branch Civil and Flatiron.

Photo: P3 Virginia