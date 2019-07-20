Special investigation leads to meth bust

STAFFORD COUNTY — (Press Release) A methamphetamine dealer was arrested earlier this month following a long term investigation led by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

On Tuesday, July 2, 2019, information generated during the course of SIU’s investigation led to the location and apprehension of a drug dealer identified as Wesley Lee Beverly, 33, of Fredericksburg. During the arrest, a firearm and approximately eight grams of methamphetamine were located. A subsequent search of a hotel room on Warrenton Road led to the discovery of a significant amount of methamphetamine and several firearms.

Beverly was taken into custody on charges of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm.

Beverly’s co-conspirators were apprehended on the same day. Crystal Noel Beverly, 49, of Spotsylvania was taken into custody on charges of conspiracy. Josephine Francis Gallagher, 28, of Fredericksburg was taken into custody on charges of possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

All three suspects were incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.