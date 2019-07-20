Shirley Fontaine Miller

Shirley (née Fontaine) Miller, age 81, of Manassas, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Novant Health Prince William Medical Center.

She was born on September 6, 1937, in Gardner, Massachusetts, the daughter of Amie and Felia (Pellerin) Fontaine. She loved traveling the world with her children and husband, Thomas, while she supported him in his military career. She enjoyed life to its fullest tasting and cooking exotic foods for her growing family and her many friends. The table was never empty when Shirley was in the kitchen.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 59 years, Thomas, her five children, Lisa (Brian) Didusch, Karen Miller, Chris (Jeff) Stenson, Thomas Miller, II and Sarah Carerro, 18 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM, Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Pierce Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 9609 Center St., Manassas, VA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at All Saints Catholic Church, 9300 Stonewall Rd., Manassas, VA.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals (https://donate.lovetotherescue.org) or VFW Francis Cannon Post No. 7589, P.O. Box 10206, Manassas, VA 20108?0668.

Condolences may be sent to: www.piercefh.com