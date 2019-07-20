ANTHRAX PREVENTION: Health officials simulate emergency dispensary

STAFFORD COUNTY — Once you have you have the symptoms of pulmonary anthrax, you’ll need to seek treatment at a hospital.

The disease can be deadly. Preventing it in the event of a bio-attack is imperative.

The Rappahannock Area Health District on Saturday worked on simulating a Point of Dispensary, or POD, where residents who may have been exposed to an anthrax attack would go to pick up antibiotic medication to help prevent symptoms of pulmonary (inhalation) anthrax.

‘Those of the people who we would want to see here, those who aren’t exciting the signs of pulmonary anthrax — shortness of breath, fever,” said Dr. Brooke Rosshiem, with the Rappahannock Area Health District. “Once a person has those, these medications wouldn’t do anything for them. They would need to seek treatment at a hospital.”

The scenario for Saturday’s simulation called Capital Fortitude — someone released anthrax on Metro’s Silver Line, and PODs are then opened across the region to provide medication to those exposed.

The exercise spanned July 17 through 20, and more than 20 jurisdictions in Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia.

Anthrax attacks are nothing new for our region. In September 2001, the deadly chemical was sent through the mail to Democratic Senators Tom Daschle and Patrick Leahy on Capitol Hill, as well as multiple national media outlets. Five people died, and nearly 20 others were injured.

Bruce Edwards Ivins became the focus of an FBI investigation into the attacks six years later. In 2008, Ivins committed suicide. Federal officials declared him the sole perpetrator in the attacks. No one was ever arrested or prosecuted.

It was the first time a bio-weapon had caused widespread panic U.S., coming a week after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York, Arlington, and in Shanksville, Pa.

“We’re lightyears better prepared now than we were in 2001,” said Rossheim.

The POD was set up inside the cafeteria at Mountain View High School. Those who entered registered at a front desk, and they were led over to a series of tables that had empty medication bottles.

They left with empty medication bottles, bags, and information on what to do if this had been an actual bio-attack.