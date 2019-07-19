‘WHITE PRIVILEGE’: Democrats speak at Manassas rally on immigration

MANASSAS — Prince William County’s “Democratic Immigrant Caucus” hosted a rally and vigil against immigrant children’s prisons as part of a collaboration with the nationwide event known as Lights for Liberty.

The event on July 12 coincided with other events across the U.S. held, where vigils here held as part of “Lights for Liberty.”

Several politicians spoke against the conditions at the U.S., where border, where nearly 700,000 people have been apprehended while trying to cross into the country illegally.

Virginia Delegate Lee Carter (D-50, Manassas, Bristow) led the group. “I wish we didn’t have to be here,” Carter said. “We have people confined to standing room conditions, drinking out of toilets,” Carter said.

Immigration attorney Hassan Ahmad also addressed the crowd and said that these policies have been in place for a long time and did not “just appear overnight.” Ahmad said the current immigration policies are rooted in white nationalism.

“White nationalism has no place in our immigration policy. None.” Ahmad said, which was met with cheers and applause by the crowd.

Ahmad encouraged the crowd to hold their elected officials accountable, and urged them on by saying, “please don’t let this be the last thing you do.”

Maggie Hansford, a Prince William County teacher whose running for a seat as the Brenstville District Supervisor stood up to speak and said that “The damage that’s being done to these kids is forever.”

Lisa Zargarpur, another teacher in Prince William County, and who is running for a seat on the county’s School Board also spoke. She talked about a second-hand account she learned about — a student who might have problems in school. The student had seen gang violence, and his uncle was murdered in front of him. She said he now lives in a safe home in Northern Virginia and is “thriving.”

“This is why we have to care,” Zargarpur said.

Lisa Stevens, one of the event organizers, estimated that there were about 600 people total who attended the rally by the time the night was almost over.

“Two ingredients of social change are time and pressure.” Ahmad said, “We’ve got a lot of both. And we’re not going anywhere.”

The rally took place from 4 p.m. until 9 pm at the Harris Pavilion in Old Town Manassas.

The event had a children’s craft table, music and dance performances, speeches, and ended with a candlelit vigil and prayers from multiple faith leaders.