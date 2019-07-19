STAFFORD — Even though the high-temperature today is slated to be 100 degrees, that’s not the reason why the 15th Annual Cardboard Board Regatta won’t leave port.

Stafford County Parks and Recreation officials tell us the event that was originally scheduled for Saturday, July 20 is canceled due to low participation. The imposed deadline to sign up to participate in the cardboard boat races was July 12.

A total of 12 boats had signed up by the deadline, which was a “fair” number of boats, according to event organizer Kristine Clement.

The registration charge to enter a cardboard boat is $10 per boat. The $120 generated by this year’s registrations doesn’t come close to covering the $2,020 cost to host the event.

“Our goal is to provide diverse, affordable recreational opportunities for all our citizens while responsibly covering costs from the event,” a Stafford County spokeswoman told Potomac Local via email.

Last year, a total of 14 boats registered to participate. Many of the boats registered on the day of the event.

This year, however, the county required everyone to pre-register by July 12.

The event is held in July at Aquia Landing Park, at the confluence of the Aquia Creek and Potomac River. Multiple teams put boats, all made of cardboard, into the water and paddle them out into the Potomac to race.

Awards for best race time, most creative, most likely to float, and most likely to sink are given out, to name a few categories.

The event was founded by the Rock Hill Ruritan Club and organized each year by Donald Schumacher. When Schumacker moved away from the area, the event was handed over to Stafford Parks.

The parks division said it will try to bring back the event next year. “The County is always happy to welcome partners or sponsors for events,” states a county spokeswoman.