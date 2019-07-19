SHOT DURING DRUG DEAL: Suspect remains at large

Prince William police tell us:

Armed Robbery | Malicious Wounding – On July 18 at 12:40AM, officers responded to investigate a shooting that occurred at near the 3500 block of Crag Mews Dr. in Woodbridge (22193) that occurred earlier that evening. Officers identified three victims, two 20-year-old men and one 18-year-old woman who reported to police that they made arrangements to purchase marijuana from an unknown person at the above location.

During the encounter one of the accused suspects brandished a handgun at the victims while demanding their money. A struggle ensued and the victims were struck with the gun. At one point, one of the suspects was shot in the lower body. The parties separated and the victims went to a area hospital where police were contacted. One of the victim’s reported jewelry and a belt were taken during the encounter.

Police were also contacted when the suspects arrived a different hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Carlos Ulises GUEVARA, was arrested. Detectives obtained arrest warrants for the other accused, identified as Edwin Enrique BONILLA, who remains hospitalized.

Arrested on July 18:

Carlos Ulises GUEVARA, 19, of 3531 Castle Hill Dr. in Woodbridge

Charged with 3 counts of each robbery, malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable

Wanted: [Photo from June 2019]

Edwin Enrique BONILLA, 18, of 5603 Shadybrook Dr. in Woodbridge

Described as a Hispanic male, 5’7”, 155Lbs., with brown hair and eyes

Charged with 3 counts of each robbery, malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.