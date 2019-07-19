SHOOTING ARRESTS: Suspects found, connected to other crime

WOODBRIDGE — There’s an update to a shooting in Woodbridge we first told you about on Monday.

Prince William police:

Aggravated Malicious Wounding | Reckless Handling of a Firearm *ARREST – On July 13, detectives from the Robbery Unit obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect sought in connection to the shooting that occurred at the Orchard Landing Apartments on July 13.

The investigation revealed that a 19-year-old man was shot before the suspect and a co-conspirator fled the scene. On July 17, members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force located both suspects, identified as Darian Lamar WILHOIT JONES and Jakasha Amanda DANIEL, at a residence in Alexandria where they were taken into custody without incident. Detectives further connected the accused to two grand larceny investigations that occurred on June 17 at the Planet Fitness located at 14431 Jefferson Davis Hwy. and XSport Fitness located at 13989 Noblewood Plaza in Woodbridge. Following the investigation, both suspects were arrested.

Arrested on July 17:

Darian Lamar WILHOIT JONES, 19, of no fixed address

Charged with 1 count of aggravated malicious wounding, 1 count of attempted malicious wounding, 2 counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, 2 counts of reckless handling of a firearm, 2 counts of discharge of a firearm in a public place, 4 counts of grand larceny, 1 count of conspiracy to commit grand larceny, 4 counts of credit card theft and 2 counts of petit larceny

Court Date: September 4, 2019 | Bond: Unavailable

Jakasha Amanda DANIEL, 20, of 16515 Boatswain Cl. in Woodbridge

Charged with 2 counts of conspiracy to commit felony

Court Date: September 4, 2019 | Bond: Unavailable