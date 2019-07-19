Nellie Melvin Hale, age 95, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 at her home in Manassas, VA.

She was born on August 24, 1923 in Mechanicsburg, VA to the late Arthur Frazier and Maggie Blackburn (Stanley) Melvin.

Survivors include her daughter: Kim Novella Arceneaux; three grandchildren: Chris M. Hale, Ronnie A. Arceneaux and Hilary A. Arceneaux; seven great grandchildren: Anthony W. Arceneaux, Brianna J. Arceneaux, Donald G. McGuirt, Laura A. McGuirt, Aidan A. Hale, Jason C. Hale and Kyler R. Hale; two siblings: Ethel Mae Jones and Sue Ellen Harner.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 10:00 AM -11:00 AM at Pierce Funeral Home, 9609 Center Street, Manassas, VA where services will be held at 11:00 AM. Interment will be held in Kingsport, TN at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to: www.piercefh.com