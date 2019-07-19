I-95, Stafford work zones for this week

Here’s a list of roadwork on Interstate 95 this week.

Multiple projects are underway to build a better ride on the I-95 corridor in the Fredericksburg region. Drivers may encounter lane closures, shoulder closures and traffic shifts in these work zones. Improve 95 projects include:

Interstate 95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing

Interstate 95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing

I-95 Express Lanes – Fredericksburg Extension

Exit 140 Diverging Diamond Interchange and Courthouse Road Widening

The following lane closures associated with these projects are planned for next week in Stafford County:

Interstate 95 Southbound

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. and Friday, 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. Saturday. Major construction activities begin on Monday, July 22 for the I-95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project. Drivers can expect a single left lane closure overnight on I-95 southbound between mile markers 134 – 136, which is located between Exit 136/Centreport Parkway and Exit 133/Falmouth. Crews will be installing work zone signs. All lanes will open by 4:30 a.m. the following morning, expect on Saturday, when all lanes reopen by 7 a.m.

This work is in connection with the I-95 Express Lanes – Fredericksburg Extension project

Interstate 95 Northbound

Friday, 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. Saturday. Drivers can expect a single left lane closure overnight on I-95 northbound between mile markers 134 – 136, which is located between Exit 133/Falmouth and Exit 136/Centreport Parkway. Crews will be installing work zone signs. All lanes reopen by 7 a.m. Saturday.

This work is in connection with the I-95 Express Lanes – Fredericksburg Extension project

Route 630 (Courthouse Road)

Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and Friday, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Expect brief delays with alternating, one-way traffic at the following locations:

Courthouse Road between Cedar Lane to Walpole Street and Austin Ridge Drive to Red Oak Drive

Ramoth Church Road

Snowbird Lane

Winding Creek Road between Courthouse Road and Embrey Mill Road

Woodcutters Road

Wyche Road

This work in connection with Exit 140 Diverging Diamond Interchange and Courthouse Road Widening

Other Planned Work Zones By County

Stafford County

Interstate 95 Northbound

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Crews will be milling and paving I-95 northbound between mile markers 135 and 137, near Exit 136/Centreport Parkway. One northbound lane will close at 9 p.m. followed by a double lane closure at 10 p.m. each night. All I-95 northbound lanes reopen by 4:30 a.m. the following morning.

Route 3 Eastbound and Westbound

Sunday – Wednesday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Asphalt work will be underway on Route 3 eastbound and westbound between Cool Springs Road and the Blue and Gray Parkway.

Route 3 Eastbound

Tuesday – Wednesday, 8:30 a.m.– 2:30 p.m. Single eastbound lane closure on Route 3 between Cool Springs Road and Blue and Gray Parkway for grading and drainage work.

Route 17

Monday – Sunday, 7 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. A single lane closure will be in place on Route 17 between Hartlake Road and the Fauquier County line for bridge work.

American with Disabilities Act Ramp Repair

Crews will repair sidewalk ramps and pedestrian crossings on these routes for compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). There may be temporary, alternating shoulder closures or flagging operations with this work. Motorists should be alert to a mobile work zone with crews and construction equipment at the following intersections:

Monday ?? Friday, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m.

I-95 northbound exit ramp to Exit 136/Centreport Parkway)

Route 1 northbound between Cranes Corner Road and Potomac Creek Drive

Route 1 northbound at Route 624 (Layhill Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

· Route 607 (Cool Springs Road) intersection with Route 3 Business, and Route 607 (Cool Springs Road) intersection with Chatham Heights Road/White Oak Road

Flashing Yellow Arrow

Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Crews will install traffic signal equipment to display a flashing yellow arrow at the following intersections, along with high-visibility signal back plating. Expect mobile lane closures in the work zone at the following locations:

Route 1 and Aquia Park entrance

Route 1 and Route 637 (Telegraph Road)

Route 1 and Corporate Drive

Route 610 and Vulcan Quarry Road

Route 610 and Route 643 (Joshua Road) and Route 1875 (Algrace Boulevard)

Route 627 (Mountain View Road), Route 1209 (Choptank Road) and Mountain View High School entrance

Route 627 (Mountain View Road) and Route 648 (Shelton Shop Road)

Patching, Paving, and Shoulder Work

Crews are patching, paving and placing shoulder stone at the following locations. Drivers should be alert for construction crews, equipment and one-way, alternating traffic directed by a flagging crew between 7:30 a.m – 7 p.m.

Route 645 (Dunbar Road) – between Tacketts Mill Road and Rock Hill Church Road (Monday – Friday)

Route 616 (Poplar Road) – between Hartwood Road and the Fauquier Road County line (Monday – Friday)