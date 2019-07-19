BEAT THE HEAT with these 4 fun activities

With temperatures expected to hit 100 degrees on Saturday and 101 on Sunday, we’re all looking for ways to beat the heat.

Here are four ideas that can keep you cool this weekend.

FREDERICKSBURG RESIDENTS SWIM FREE

City residents seeking to remain cool at Doris E. Buffett Swimming Pool this weekend receive free admission by showing proof of City of Fredericksburg residency. Guests and non-residents are welcome and will be charged daily admission fees. Pool hours are 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The pool is located in Dixon Park, 1300 Dixon Street. More information is available online fredparksrec.com or by calling (540) 310-0665.

OCCOQUAN LEMONADE STROLL AND SALE

Visit the Town of Occoquan Saturday, July 20, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to participate in the 7th Annual Occoquan Lemonade Stroll & Sale. Sponsored by the Occoquan Merchants Guild, the “stroll & sale” will feature free tasty lemon treats and drinks, with many shops hosting sidewalk sales and discounts on spring and summer products to make room for upcoming holiday merchandise. Participating businesses will display yellow balloons outside. And don’t forget to hunt for lemons! Special discount lemons are hidden around Town and can be redeemed at the Occoquan business listed on the lemon for a special discount or free gift.

LUAU AT DALE CITY REC CENTER



ANNIE PLAYING AT THE HYLTON

