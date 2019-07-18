Episode 17: Vanpooling grows in Northern Virginia

Vanpools are becoming a more popular way to commute in Northern Virginia.

OmniRide’s Vanpool Alliance program has more than 600 vans registered and in use with its program. The majority of the vans use the Interstate 95/395 corridor, ferrying commuters to and from their offices in Washington, D.C., and Arlington.

However, new E-ZPass Express Lanes are set to open on I-66 in 2022, and the number of vanpools registered with the program could more than double, said program manager Joe Stainsby.

The new lanes on I-66 and new commuter parking lots along the corridor will open up new transit options for those living along that highway — slugging/ridesharing, vanpool, and commuter more bus service — options that have been widely available for I-95 commuters since the 1970s.

Standby joined me on this latest edition of the Potomac Local Podcast to talk about how vanpool work to reduce traffic congestion, and who they will play a role in the future of mobility in our region.