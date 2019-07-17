Roger Dale Brown Sr., 72 of Lorton, Virginia passed away July 16, 2019 following a long illness with Parkinson Disease. He was born at Skeggs, Virginia on December 12, 1946 to the late Elmer and Draper Irene Hess Brown.

Roger is survived by his loving and caring son Roger Dale Brown Jr. of Dumfries, Virginia. Roger was preceded in death by his parents and one brother-in-law, Denny Coleman.

Roger is also survived by two sisters Donna Colman of Richlands, Virginia and Ola Gay Clevinger and husband Danny of Oakwood, Virginia, and one brother Kenneth Brown and wife Valerie of Bluff City, Tennessee.

He also leaves several nieces and nephews along with a host of loved ones and friends. Roger was a 1965 graduate of Garden High School, Oakwood, Virginia. He was drafted into the United States Army and proudly served his country while stationed in Germany. He lived and worked in the Lorton, Virginia area beginning his career with Fruit Growers Express Railroad and later worked for the Fairfax County Department of Transportation.

Roger enjoyed all types of music, his favorite being bluegrass. He and his son traveled to venues, festivals, concerts and local events enjoying music and being with each other. He had an extensive collection of music and memorabilia. He played the bass guitar in a band called Similar Sounds. The band played mostly in local nursing homes.

Funeral services for Roger Brown, Sr. will be held at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 13318 Occoquan Road, Woodbridge VA 22191. Visitation will be held from 4:00PM to 6:00PM on Thursday, July 18, 2019 with a funeral service following the visitation at 6:00PM. Burial will be at the Hess-Nuckeles Cemetery in Buchanan County Virginia on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00AM.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.